Donald Trump’s Border: Coach Detained at US Airport, Thrown Into Jail by Mistake

ByTimothy Wheaton
Donald Trump's Border: Sports Coach Detained and Imprisoned At US Airport, Faces Chaos in Federal Jail Over Error

Donald Trump’s border policies have caused a coach to be imprisoned while on route to teaching a seminar. Australian MMA coach Renato Subotic, a figure in the global mixed martial arts community, recently endured a difficult experience in the United States after being detained and jailed over what authorities described as a visa issue. Renato Subotic traveled to the U.S. to conduct a seminar and was stopped at the border, interrogated for hours, and ultimately sent to a federal prison before being deported back to Australia.

Renato Subotic Arrested Over Error

The 33-year-old coach, known for his contributions to MMA as head coach of Australia’s national team and a member of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Coaching Commission, described his ordeal on Instagram. Upon arrival in the U.S., Subotic was pulled aside by immigration officials, who questioned him for several hours about his trip. Despite providing detailed information about his seminar and cooperating fully, he was informed that there was an issue with his visa.

“They told me there was a mistake with my visa and that they were taking me to jail,” Subotic wrote. He was then handcuffed, stripped of personal belongings, and transported to a federal prison.

Subotic’s account of his time in prison paints a grim picture. He described the environment as “chaos,” with fights breaking out between inmates and an overall atmosphere of violence and disorder. He recounted being placed in a cell with a mattress stained with bodily fluids and having to defend himself when two inmates attempted to steal his blanket and sheet.

“The moment the door opened, it was chaos. Fights between gangs, people screaming, arguing over food… madness,” he wrote. A guard reportedly warned him to “keep [his] head straight” or risk prolonging his stay.

Subotic spent approximately 24 hours in detention before being taken to the airport for deportation. Before boarding his flight back to Australia, a federal officer reportedly apologized for the ordeal, admitting that “they messed up big.”

conor mcgregor meets donald trump 980620274 1

The incident has sparked outrage among Renato Subotic’s supporters and raised questions about U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration. Subotic criticized the decision to imprison him over what he believes was an administrative error, calling it “insane how easily someone can take away your freedom.”

This case comes amid broader concerns about heightened immigration enforcement in the U.S., which has seen tourists and international visitors detained over minor visa issues. Reports indicate that such incidents have become more common under Donald Trump’s border policies.

ufc apex

Subotic has indicated that he is consulting lawyers regarding the incident and hopes his experience will prompt changes to prevent similar occurrences for others. “I hope this never happens to nobody else,” he stated.

Donald Trump’s Border Policy

The detention of Australian MMA coach Renato Subotic over a visa issue aligns with the broader immigration policies of the Trump administration, which have intensified scrutiny and enforcement at U.S. borders. President Donald Trump has implemented a series of measures aimed at tightening immigration controls, including “enhanced vetting” for visa applicants and mandatory detention for individuals flagged at entry points, regardless of the severity of their infractions.

Donald Trump

The Donald Trump policies include detaining individuals for minor visa discrepancies and expanding detention facilities to accommodate increased enforcement actions. Such measures have drawn criticism for their harshness and alleged disregard for due process.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

