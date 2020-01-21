Donald Trump Responds To Conor McGregor’s Message Of Support

Spread the word!













United States President Donald Trump has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent message of approval.

As we noted, McGregor voiced his support for President Trump on Twitter last night, calling Trump one of the greatest the country has ever seen. This was in response to a Trump Tweet regarding record-low African American unemployment in the country on Martin Luther King Day.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [GOAT]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America”

Now, President Trump has responded to McGregor’s message, thanking him and congratulating him on his UFC 246 victory over the weekend.

“Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!”

McGregor made his return to Octagon action, after over a year away from the sport, against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV). The bout took place at 170 pounds and ended in 40 seconds when McGregor completely ran through the longtime UFC veteran.

Now, the Irishman must sit back and wait for his next opponent to present themselves, as matchups with the likes of Jorge Masvidal, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, or UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have all been speculated. As for President Trump, he was very active in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in 2019.

He received a tremendous amount of support from top-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington, who was welcomed to the White House back in 2018 after his interim welterweight title victory over Rafael dos Anjos. President Trump also sat in the crowd for November’s UFC 244 PPV event, which featured the BMF Championship fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The President even congratulated Masvidal on his victory that night on Twitter.

And, of course, Trump has voiced his support for stars like Covington and UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell on Twitter as well. It will be interesting to see if President Trump decides to attend a McGregor fight in 2020, as the Irishman is expected to stay very active inside the Octagon this year.

What do you think about Trump’s response to McGregor? Do you think Trump will attend a McGregor fight in 2020?