Donald Trump pissed off by Joe Rogan: ‘BOOED next time he enters the UFC ring’

Donald Trump is not happy with longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

During a recent episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan indicated that Trump would not get his vote this November and instead threw his support behind Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said of RFK Jr. “He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent. The guy was an environmental attorney and cleaned up the East River. He’s a legitimate guy.”

From one “legitimate” guy to another, thank you @JoeRogan for always putting substance first.



“Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent.… pic.twitter.com/iYtm0kGUMY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 8, 2024

Getting wind of the comment, Trump unsurprisingly snapped back at Rogan on social media.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Trump wrote.

Responding to the backlash, Rogan clarified that his comments about RFK Jr. were not an endorsement, but merely a praise for the way he carries himself. Rogan also offered some kudos to Trump following his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

“For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world. “I also think Trump raising his fist and saying “fight!” after getting shot is one of the most American fucking things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from. If you want that from a comic, go to @ComicDaveSmith. He actually knows what he’s talking about.”

Joe Rogan has declined to have Donald trump on his jRE podcast

That probably won’t be enough to keep Trump from dragging his name through the mud for the next several months, but it’s not as though this is the first time Rogan has snubbed the former president.

In 2022, Rogan appeared on Lex Fridman’s podcast and made it abundantly clear that he is not a Trump supporter and has no interest in bringing ’45’ onto his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time, I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him,” Rogan said.