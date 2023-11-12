Former President Donald Trump Receives Double Bird Salute from Actor Bill Burr’s Wife, Nia Renee Hill, at UFC 295

Not everyone was happy to see former President Donald Trump enter the arena at UFC 295.

Emanating from the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the promotion’s 30th-anniversary spectacular featured a who’s who of celebrities from stage, sport, and screen. Throughout the night, fans were able to catch a glimpse of stars including Jared Leto, Cillian Murphy, and Zac Efron.

But perhaps the biggest reception of the night went to 45 himself, Donald Trump, who entered the building just before the main card was set to begin on ESPN+ pay-per-view. However, not everyone was thrilled to see the ex-POTUS stumble to his seat with Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson in tow.

Donald Trump is at UFC 295 pic.twitter.com/5Aai5nTKmE — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 12, 2023

As the camera followed Mr. Trump, fans watching at home noticed actor and comedian Bill Burr sitting next to his wife, actress and producer Nia Renee Hill. Everything seemed innocent enough, but on second glance, it appears that Hill is offering her own personal salute to the former Commander-in-Chief.

Bill Burr’s black wife flips off Trump at UFC 295.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/RCi1tJM8iQ — AF Post (@AFpost) November 12, 2023

Safe to say she won’t be voting for Trump in 2024.

Donald Trump Picked a Good Night to Watch Some Fights

UFC 295 delivered a slew of highlight-reel-worthy matchups, all capped off by two epic world title fights.

In the main event of the evening, former middleweight world champion Alex Pereira added another title to his mantle, claiming light heavyweight gold via a second-round knockout of former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. With the win, ‘Poatan’ becomes the first fighter in UFC history to claim belts in the 185 and 205-pound weight classes.

In the co-main, British fan favorite Tom Aspinall climbed to the top of the mountain, scoring a vicious first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich to become the new interim heavyweight champion of the world.

Check out the full results from UFC 295 below:

Main card

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka via 2nd-round KO (4:08)

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via first-round KO (1:09)

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via second-round TKO (3:15)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via first-round KO (1:31)

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via first-round KO (1:30)

Preliminary Card