Jessica Andrade Smashes Through Mackenzie Dern, Scores second-Round TKO – UFC 295 Highlights

Jessica Andrade once again showed the world why she is still one of the most dangerous women in mixed martial arts at UFC 295 on Saturday night.

After an incredibly impressive performance against Angela Hill in May, Dern seemingly regressed in the months since then and ended up paying the price. Failing to drag Andrade to the ground in the opening round, Dern threw caution to the wind and looked to throw hands with the former strawweight world champion.

Unfortunately, Dern’s striking was limited to flailing her arms around while keeping her chin high enough for Andrade to tag it at will.

After nearly being finished in the closing moments of the first round, Jessica Andrade finished Dern off just past the halfway point of the second with a flurry of strikes that sent the BJJ specialist crashing to the canvas on four separate occasions.

After seeing Dern take yet another tumble against the fence courtesy of an Andrade onslaught, referee Keith Peterson had seen enough, calling for the stoppage just past the three-minute mark.

Official Result: Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295:

Jéssica Andrade TKOs Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 pic.twitter.com/iP4T9ThaM7 — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) November 12, 2023

JESSICA ANDRADE BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 😤 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/mfJERm9Y7c — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023