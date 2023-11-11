Benoit Saint-Denis Sleeps Matt Frevola with Brutal Head Kick in the first – UFC 295 Highlights

Benoit Saint-Denis continued his meteoric rise up the lightweight division with an epic first-round head kick KO at UFC 295.

Fight fans expected fireworks in this one and that’s exactly what they received from the opening bell. What started as a solid grappling exchange that allowed both fighters to show off their ground games in the first minute, quickly turned disastrous for Frevola as he attempted to circle away after climbing back to his feet.

Desperate to create some space, Frevola moved alongside the cage wall frantically but failed to protect himself, allowing Saint-Denis to unleash a head kick that caught Frevola clean, putting him to sleep instantly.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via KO (head kick) at 1:31 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 295 Below:

🔥🚨 LE KO DE MALADE DE BENOIT SAINT-DENIS 🔥 🇫🇷



5 FINISH DE SUITE À L'UFC POUR LE MÊME NOMBRE DE VICTOIRE, IL RENTRERA DANS LE TOP 15 CE MARDI #UFC295

pic.twitter.com/9Tqhx0EhQG — MMA EMPIRE ⚔️ (@LempireMMA) November 12, 2023