Benoit Saint-Denis Sleeps Matt Frevola with Brutal Head Kick in the first – UFC 295 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Benoit Saint-Denis

Benoit Saint-Denis continued his meteoric rise up the lightweight division with an epic first-round head kick KO at UFC 295.

Fight fans expected fireworks in this one and that’s exactly what they received from the opening bell. What started as a solid grappling exchange that allowed both fighters to show off their ground games in the first minute, quickly turned disastrous for Frevola as he attempted to circle away after climbing back to his feet.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira is Pulling for Dillon Danis to get a UFC contract: 'He's a Very Talented Kid'

Desperate to create some space, Frevola moved alongside the cage wall frantically but failed to protect himself, allowing Saint-Denis to unleash a head kick that caught Frevola clean, putting him to sleep instantly.

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via KO (head kick) at 1:31 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 295 Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts