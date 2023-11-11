Jared Gordon KOs Mark O. Madsen with crushing right hand in round 1 – UFC 295 Highlights

Jared Gordon got back into the win column in a big way at UFC 295 on Saturday night.

After running into a bit of bad luck in his last two outings, ‘Flash’ got his career back on track with an impressive first-round knockout of Mark O. Madsen inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

Madsen came out looking to put the pressure on Gordon right out of the gate. In the opening minutes, Gordon looked completely overwhelmed by the pace that the Olympian had established early. However, Madsen began to slow down in the latter half of the round, allowing Gordon to slow things down by pressing Madsen against the fence wall.

While there, Gordon landed a solid uppercut followed by a stinging elbow, and finally, a big right hand that caught Madsen right behind the ear, sending him crashing to the canvas. ‘Flash’ followed his opponent to the ground, unleashing a series of strikes until the referee had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage with only seconds remaining in the opening round.

Official Result: Jared Gordon def. Mark O. Madsen via TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen at UFC 295 Below:

Jared Gordon sparks Mark Madsen in Round 1 to get the win in home territory! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/Aij1hZN379 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) November 12, 2023