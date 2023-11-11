Diego Lopes Scores Vicious First-Round KO of Pat Sabatini – UFC 295 Highlights
Diego Lopes added another highlight-reel knockout to his record, finishing Pat Sabatini in just 90 seconds in the UFC 295 main-card opener.
It didn’t take long for Lopes to score his second career win inside the Octagon. Barely beyond the one-minute mark, Sabatini attempted to shoot in for a takedown. Lopes easily defended and caught Sabatini with a big right hand on his way back up. The blow forced Sabatini back against the fence where Lopes pursued and landed another big right hand, sending Sabatini crashing to the canvas.
Lopes followed that up with a series of ground-and-pound strikes until referee Keith Peterson stepped in, calling for the stoppage less than two minutes into the round.
Official Result: Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via KO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1.