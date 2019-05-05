Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Top UFC lightweights Donald Cerrone and Al Iaquinta faced off for pivotal divisional positioning in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

And it turned out to be everything fans expected it to be.

The fight began a bit tentatively with a feeling-out process from both fighters, but it picked up soon.

Iaquinta landed a strong three-piece combo that Cerrone countered (via UFC on Twitter):

Then, “Cowboy” nearly knocked Iaquinta’s head off with a perfectly-timed knee. Somehow, “Ragin'” Al ate it and fought on:

In the second, Iaquinta scored some huge right hands:

Iaquinta had several huge shots, but overall looked to be much smaller than “Cowboy.” He was routinely stifled as many of his punches fell just short of their mark.

At the end of the round, Cerrone turned the tables by dropping Iaquinta with some powerful shots. Again, he survived:

In the fourth, it became ‘Cowboy’s’ fight. He dropped Iaquinta with this absolutely massive front kick:

Check out a slo-motion angle of the unreal strike:

The kick earned direct comparisons to Anderson Silva’s iconic front kick KO over Vitor Belfort in 2011:

Iaquinta’s face became a bloody, beaten up mess, but he was from done. The fight ended with the two fighters throwing wild shots as ‘Cowboy’ attempted to score the finish:

‘Cowboy’ was declared the winner by unanimous decision with his son in hand before calling out Conor McGregor again: