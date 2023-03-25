Veteran former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Donald Cerrone is slated to receive his induction into the organization’s Hall of Fame this summer during an official ceremony during International Fight Week in July.

Cerrone, 39, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in July of last year at UFC 276, suffering a second round guillotine choke submission loss to Jim Miller in the pair’s rematch.

Boasting a storied 36-17(2) professional record at the time of his retirement from active competition, Cerrone ended his tenure in the sport in the midst of a winless run in his seven most recent fights.

Donald Cerrone set to enter UFC Hall of Fame this summer

Earning an infamous 2020 fight with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, Colorado native, Cerrone managed to embark on a winning-spree against Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta. The promotion confirmed Cerrone’s induction into the class this summer during the broadcast of UFC Fight Night San Antonio.

“Riding right into the Hall of Fame!” UFC tweeted. “@CowboyCerrone (Donald Cerrone) is officially joining the #UFCHoF induction class of 2023.”

Debuting in the UFC back in February 2011, Cerrone challenged for undisputed lightweight gold in a rematch against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night Orlando back in December 2015, suffering a first round TKO loss.

Over the course of his storied Octagon tenure at both the lightweight and welterweight classes, Donald Cerrone has landed wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Melvin Guillard, Edson Barboza, Jim Miller, Patrick Cote, Matt Brown, and former promotional champions, Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, and Charles Oliveira to name a few.

Cerrone will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during an official ceremony – joining sport icon and former undisputed middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, who received his official induction during the broadcast of UFC 286 last weekend in London, England.