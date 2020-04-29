Donald Cerrone Realised He Didn’t Want To Fight Two Days Before UFC 246

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone has admitted he realised two days out from his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 he didn’t want to be there.

Nonetheless, Cerrone showed up and things didn’t go to well at all. The 37-year-old was quickly disposed of by McGregor in his comeback fight. Just 40 seconds was all it took for the Irishman to get the finish and his first win in over three years.

Speaking to ESPN ‘Cowboy’ explained his thought process leading up to UFC 246 and the moment he realised he really didn’t want to fight, he said.

“Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up, couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up, didn’t want to be there. Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. (Expletive) it was crazy man. I don’t know why, I don’t how, I don’t know how to change that, but it sucks man.”

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go, sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer. Two days before the fight I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’ I just wasn’t feeling it.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Cerrone is due to make his return against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on May 9. The fight will be a rematch as the pair previously fought back in 2013. ‘Cowboy’ didn’t show up that night either and was quickly dispatched by ‘Showtime’ inside one round.

Both men are currently on losing streaks in the UFC. Cerrone has lost three straight but has only fell to the very best fighters in the world. Before his loss to McGregor, he also suffered defeats against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje who will now compete for the interim lightweight title on May 9.

Pettis is also lacking form and riding a two-fight winless streak. Since picking up a huge knockout win over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson last year he has struggled against Nate Diaz and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Do you respect Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for admitting he didn’t want to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246?