UFC veteran Donald Cerrone shares pictures of massive mass gain since July retirement from MMA

One-time UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone has detailed a massive mass gain since his retirement from professional mixed martial arts back in July of this year, drawing comparisons to social media content creator, ‘The Liver King’ from a past UFC executive.

Cerrone, a one-time lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, featured most recently on the preliminary card of UFC 276 back in July of this year against fellow veteran, Jim Miller – suffering a second round guillotine loss to the grappling veteran.

In the immediate aftermath of the matchup, Colorado native, Cerrone announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect, placing both his gloves and signature cowboy hat on the Octagon canvas.

Calling time on his career in the midst of a run consisting of six losses and an official ‘No Contest’ in last seven matchups, Cerrone shared a picture on his Instagram account earlier this week, showing off a significant mass gain since his retirement from mixed martial arts at his BMF Ranch facility.

“Hello Darkness My Old Friend!” Donald Cerrone captioned the post.

Syndicate MMA head coach, John Wood weighed in on Cerrone’s weight gain, questioning if he had experienced some form of allergic reaction, given the increase in his arm size.

“What’s wrong with your arms?!?” John Wood commented. “You having some kind of allergic reaction? (laughing face emoji).”

Former UFC Vice President of Public Relations and Athlete Marketing, Dave Sholler poked fun at Donald Cerrone to boot, with the comment, “Liver King OUT!”

In his most recent victory, Cerrone defeated Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Fight Night Ottawa back in May 2019.

Donald Cerrone holds a host of wins over former promotional champions

Over the course of his storied professional career, the future Hall of Fame inductee landed victories over the likes of Jamie Varner, Charles Oliveira, Melvin Guillard, K.J. Noons, Edson Barboza, Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, Matt Brown and Mike Perry.