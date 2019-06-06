Donald Cerrone Explains Why He Would Pick Title Fight Over Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













If given the option, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone would opt for a title fight over a bout with the UFC’s biggest star.

The title contender had been pushing for a fight against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. So much so that there was even talk that the fight could take place at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The idea was for them to fight in the co-headliner of the show. That fight never got booked due to contract talks ending between the UFC and McGregor at the time. Now, Cerrone has his next fight on deck. “Cowboy” will take on Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The winner of this fight is likely to be next in line for a title shot. The fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Dustin Poirier has been set. That fight will headline the upcoming UFC 242 PPV.

While doing media for his fight against Ferguson, Cerrone was asked if he would want a fight for the title or against McGregor next. Cerrone made it clear a title shot takes precedence over a fight with “Notorious”:

“No (I’m going to go with the title),” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “Conor’s had his shot. Sit your ass down now. (I’ll) take the belt.”

“I think Tony’s style puts him in danger a lot, so we’ll see if he can take the punishment,” Cerrone said. “His standup (is dangerous). You can’t see his strikes coming, his punches. Him moving backwards he’s not very good, though.”