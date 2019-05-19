Video: UFC Releases Awesome Promo For Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













The UFC has put together one of the best video packages in recent memory to promote Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson. This fantastic bout was recently announced by the Las Vegas-based promotion to take place at the upcoming UFC 238 pay-per-view event.

During the broadcast of the UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event that took place on Saturday night, the UFC released this promo that you can watch here:

The UFC 238 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes for vacant bantamweight title will headline the show. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her next title defense against Jessica Eye in the co-headliner. Here is the updated card:

UFC 238 Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye – for women’s flyweight title

Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

Yan Xiaonan vs. Opponent TBA

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Grigory Popov vs. Eddie Wineland