Donald Cerrone Denies Getting PPV Money For UFC 246

It looks like Donald Cerrone didn’t necessarily get the “red panty night” everyone thought he was going to get for fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 246 last month.

Typically, when someone fights McGregor, they’re set for a million-dollar, or more, payday. However, taking to Instagram to respond to a fan, Cerrone noted he did not receive pay-per-view (PPV) points for the fight, and was only paid a flat rate to show up.

Cerrone only made $200,000 in total for the contest. His contract was $200,000 to show and $200,000 to win. However, McGregor made quick work of Cerrone, taking him out in 40 seconds after some nasty shoulder strikes, a head-kick, and follow-up ground-and-pound before the fight was waved off.

McGregor took home a grand total of $3,050,000. That comes from a flat $3 million fee and his $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. McGregor, however, will receive PPV points, so he stands to make plenty more where that came from.

This is especially unfortunate for Cerrone, as it was recently reported that the UFC 246 PPV did record-breaking numbers on ESPN+. UFC 246 saw over one million streams, helped pull in a ton of ESPN+ subscribers, and surpassed the Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match, which did 814,000 buys. UFC 246 is expected to have generated approximately $70 million in streaming revenue.

What do you think about Cerrone not getting PPV points for his loss at UFC 246?