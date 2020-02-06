Donald Cerrone Denies Breaking Nose, Orbital Bone

Spread the word!













Despite what was reported, Donald Cerrone claims he did not break his nose or his orbital bone against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone suffered a 40-second TKO defeat to McGregor in their UFC 246 headliner last month in Las Vegas. Afterwards, it was revealed that “Cowboy” was medically suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for six months after sustaining a nasal fracture and a mild orbital fracture.

But oddly enough, that isn’t the case according to Cerrone who responded to some fans on Instagram:

“Surgery?? I didn’t have anything broken,” he responded to one fan before telling another, “That’s because they didn’t break. Not sure why the ufc always says that.”

Donald Cerrone is on Instagram contradicting official reports (NSAC, media, etc.) that he had broken his nose and orbital bone in the McGregor fight. pic.twitter.com/6gB81Ai9hY — Michael Fiedel (@MichaelFiedel) February 5, 2020

If that is the case, Cerrone could be cleared to return by February 18 as per his official suspension.

The former lightweight title challenger is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having also lost to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson before the McGregor defeat. But knowing Cerrone, he will be looking to get right back into the swing of things.

What do you make of Cerrone’s revelation?