UFC 246 Final Salaries: Conor McGregor Leads The Way

The UFC 246 final salaries are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. January 18, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to Octagon action at welterweight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. McGregor only needed 40 seconds to finish Cerrone with a dominant performance. In total, McGregor made $3,050,000 in base pay, which included his $3 million flat fee along with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. With that being said, McGregor made $76,250 per second for his demolition of Cerrone Saturday night.
You can check out the full UFC 246 final salaries below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.
UFC 246 Final Salaries
- Conor McGregor: $3,050,000 — $3 million flat, no win bonus, plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: $200,000
- Holly Holm: $200,000 — $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win
- Raquel Pennington: $63,000
- Aleskei Oleinik: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Maurice Greene: $30,000
- Brian Kelleher: $96,000 — $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Ode Osbourne: $10,000
- Anthony Pettis: $155,000
- Carlos Diego Ferreira: $150,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Roxanne Modafferi: $62,000 — $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win
- Maycee Barber: $29,000
- Andre Fili: $55,000
- Sodiq Yusuff: $54,000 — $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win
- Tim Elliott: $31,000
- Askar Askarov: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Drew Dober: $160,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Nasrat Haqparast: $25,000
- Aleksa Camur: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
- Justin Ledet: $20,000
- Sabina Mazo: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
- JJ Aldrich: $30,000
- Claudia Gadelha: $54,000 — paid her show money after her fight with Alexa Grasso was cancelled.
What do you think about the UFC 246 final salaries?