UFC 246 Final Salaries: Conor McGregor Leads The Way

The UFC 246 final salaries are in after this past weekend’s (Sat. January 18, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to Octagon action at welterweight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. McGregor only needed 40 seconds to finish Cerrone with a dominant performance. In total, McGregor made $3,050,000 in base pay, which included his $3 million flat fee along with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. With that being said, McGregor made $76,250 per second for his demolition of Cerrone Saturday night.

You can check out the full UFC 246 final salaries below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 246 Final Salaries

Conor McGregor: $3,050,000 — $3 million flat, no win bonus, plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: $200,000

Holly Holm: $200,000 — $150,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Raquel Pennington: $63,000

Aleskei Oleinik: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Maurice Greene: $30,000

Brian Kelleher: $96,000 — $23,000 to show, $23,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Ode Osbourne: $10,000

Anthony Pettis: $155,000

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $150,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Roxanne Modafferi: $62,000 — $31,000 to show, $31,000 to win

Maycee Barber: $29,000

Andre Fili: $55,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $54,000 — $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win

Tim Elliott: $31,000

Askar Askarov: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Drew Dober: $160,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Nasrat Haqparast: $25,000

Aleksa Camur: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Justin Ledet: $20,000

Sabina Mazo: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

JJ Aldrich: $30,000

Claudia Gadelha: $54,000 — paid her show money after her fight with Alexa Grasso was cancelled.

What do you think about the UFC 246 final salaries?