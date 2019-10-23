Dominick Reyes Responds To Johnny Walker: ‘Back Of The Regular People Line’

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes fully intends on being the next challenger for Jon Jones’ light heavyweight crown.

Reyes seems to be next in line for a title shot following his impressive TKO victory over Chris Weidman at UFC Boston last week. It took his UFC record to 6-0 while he remains undefeated overall at 12-0.

However, another fighter who wants to challenge Jones is Johnny Walker. The Brazilian has had a meteoric rise in the promotion with three knockout wins so far. He notably takes on Corey Anderson — another fighter who wants Jones — at UFC 244 next month.

Following UFC Boston, Walker called out Reyes on social media. However, with Jones lacking motivation in fighting any light heavyweight contender, Walker decided to reply to him with a friendly warning.

Don’t worry The biggest name will be Walking into your Twitter feed on November 2nd . Say my name 3X and I might just appear today. #saymyname #beetlejuice October 23, 2019

Jones vs. Walker is a fight that many have been intrigued by and it’s certainly a possibility if the latter gets past Anderson. However, Reyes is not having any of it. “The Devastator” believes the fact that he is unbeaten should give him the nod over any other contender:

“You can walk your ass to the back of the regular people line,” Reyes responded. “I’m in the undefeated line. That means front of the line pass, Son!”

You can Walk your ass to the back of the regular people line. I'm in the undefeated line. That means front of the line pass, Son! https://t.co/J3jOFy7vRk — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 23, 2019

