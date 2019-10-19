Johnny Walker Calls Out Dominick Reyes Following UFC Boston Win

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes may have cemented his spot as the next challenger for Jon Jones, but not according to Johnny Walker.

Reyes remained undefeated as he enjoyed an impressive first-round TKO victory over Chris Weidman in the UFC Boston headliner on Friday night. He would call out Jones following the fight and based on his performance, it looks like the bout to make.

However, Walker seems to disagree. On Saturday, he would call out Reyes for a fight on Twitter:

“@DomReyes I formally release @stylebender as @JonnyBones new pussy,” Walker tweeted. “You are now the front runner or u can “WALK” this way 🎶🎵🎵🎶#aerosmith #walkthisway #ufc”

The callout seems to be tongue-in-cheek but it seems clear that Walker wants to face Reyes in a bout that would undoubtedly determine who should face Jones next.

However, the Brazilian has business to take care of first as he has a fight booked against Corey Anderson at UFC 244 next month. It is also entirely possible that an impressive performance against Anderson could see Walker leapfrog Reyes and get the next title shot.

As Dana White says, we’ll just have to see how things play out.

Do you think Reyes and Walker should fight next? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!