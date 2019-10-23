Johnny Walker Has A Warning For Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Everyone wants a piece of Jon Jones. The light heavyweight division in the UFC isn’t stacked with high-profile names the way it used to be, but there are plenty of promising young contenders making names for themselves.

One of those being Johnny Walker, the athletic young Brazilian who has been making quick work of his opponents inside the cage since signing with the UFC. Walker was immediately looked at as a potential problem for “Bones” down the line, and he’ll get the chance to solidify those claims when he takes on top-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson at UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) next month inside Madison Square Garden.

Recently, Jones went on a Twitter rant about the lack of depth in the 205-pound division, claiming he wants a “super fight” next, teasing taking on the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III at heavyweight. However, when asking where all the “big names” at light heavyweight disappeared to, Walker responded to Jones, warning him that he’ll be coming for the title after his meeting with Anderson on November 2.

“Don’t worry The biggest name will be Walking into your Twitter feed on November 2nd . Say my name 3X and I might just appear today. #saymyname#beetlejuice“

Don’t worry The biggest name will be Walking into your Twitter feed on November 2nd . Say my name 3X and I might just appear today. #saymyname #beetlejuice — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) October 23, 2019

The 27-year-old Walker is currently on a nine-fight win streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He has won all three of his UFC fights via first-round TKO, finishing his last two opponents in under a minute. If he’s able to do the same to a fighter the caliber of Anderson, there will be no denying him a shot at the 205-pound throne.

Do you think Walker has what it takes to best Jones inside the Octagon? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!