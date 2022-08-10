Dominick Cruz Once Again Throws Shade At Daniel Cormier: ‘I Call Him The Golden Fluffer’

Dominick Cruz took aim at fellow analyst and commentator Daniel Cormier for a second time now.

Cruz has an upcoming match this weekend against Marlon Vera, in the headlining bout at Fight Night: San Diego. Cruz is looking to make another run for the bantamweight title, but the road goes through one of the most dangerous strikers in the division, Marlon Vera.

‘Chito’ is coming off three very impressive wins in a row. He has beaten Frankie Edgar, Davey Grant, and Rob Font on his way to securing a top five position in the division. Cruz is coming into the fight with an undefeated record in non title fights. Although Cruz has been in the UFC since 2011, Vera still has 10 more fights in the UFC, since joining in 2014. Mostly being because of Cruz’s issues with injuries since he has been in the UFC. Cruz has had multiple ACL tears, to go along with a long list of nagging injuries.

Dominick Cruz sounded off on ‘DC’ in a pre-fight interview

Cruz had originally thrown shade at the former two division champion back in December, before he fought Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269. He had claimed then that he didn’t believe Cormier watched any tape before the fights. This led to Cormier and Cruz both sitting down and talking out their differences in a YouTube video.

This time around, Cruz was asked if he believes that ‘DC’ watches more film now.

“Doubt it. Doubtful, but again, learned to let go of control. ‘DC’ is ‘gonna do ‘DC’. He’s good, I call him the “Golden Fluffer”. Whatever you want to hear, he will say it and he will make you love him. That’s hit gift, gift of gab.”

Dominick Cruz still doubts Daniel Cormier is doing tape study.



Do you think Cruz beats Vera this weekend? Does he have a chance to be the bantamweight champion once again?