Dominick Cruz Says He Will ‘Tune Up’ Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo have been going at each other for a while now.

Cejudo notably called him out late last month labeling the former bantamweight champion as a “tune up fight” while also taking a shot at his dog.

Cruz would fire back soon after and appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Tuesday, touched on Cejudo’s credentials:

“He’s acting like he’s beat a bunch of people that haven’t been beat before,” Cruz said (via MMA Mania). “So that’s what I didn’t really understand. However, the shirt he’s wearing in the video has my name on it, so that’s cool.

“A tune up fight? Yeah, I am going to tune him up, so he got that right. He knows I’m going to tune him up, it’s that simple.”

Cruz hasn’t fought since losing his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 back in December 2016. He was scheduled to return twice only for injuries to come in the way.

Still, “The Dominator” believes a fight with Cejudo is something the UFC is interested in even despite his layoff:

“I think UFC is pretty interested in booking us,” he added. “You have to look at what’s been done. I set the most records in this division, first-ever to hold the title here.

“I had it for the longest time of anybody in the division and the people that I beat to get to the title, I didn’t have an easy road. And not to mention my own setbacks that I’ve had on top of that.”

On top of everything, despite his accomplishments, Cruz still believes Cejudo is very green in the sport of mixed martial arts:

“The things that he has done in the sport, you have to tip your cap to him in the sport of wrestling,” Cruz explained. “But in the sport of fighting, he is still very green, very new and extremely soft. This man has been catered to his entire life because coaches his whole life have seen him as a super athlete.

“So they always pull him out of the masses and take care of him, coddle him, baby him. He came straight out of high school to the Olympic training center to compete in wrestling.”

