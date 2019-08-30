Dominick Cruz Fires Back At ‘Lil Man’ Henry Cejudo

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo has been calling out a bevy of fighters for a potential fight. The list includes the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Jose Aldo, and Urijah Faber, among others. His most recent callout was for an “easy fight” against Dominick Cruz.

In Cejudo’s callout of the former champ, he made a video reading to his belts where he had the following to say.

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo said. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.

“Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you,” he continued. “I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world when you’re not even the best out of the state of Arizona. Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favor and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. Oh, and one last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

Now, Cruz took the time to go to social media where he responded to Cejudo.

“[Henry Cejudo]- You’re not in my caliber or class lil man,” Cruz wrote on Instagram. “You and your lil coach [Eric Albarracin].”

Cruz has not fought since UFC 207 when he lost to Cody Garbrandt. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries, so it seems unlikely his return fight will be for the title.

Cejudo meanwhile, is currently recovering from an injury, and if all goes according to White, he will defend the flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez next.

Do you think Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo will happen?