Josh Hokit storms into top 5 of UFC heavyweight rankings after chaotic Curtis Blaydes win

UFC heavyweight newcomer Josh Hokit has burst into the top 5 of the divisional rankings in the wake of his electric win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.

Last weekend, Josh Hokit really arrived in a big way. With the lights shining bright in Miami, he stood in the pocket and went blow for blow with one of the best heavyweights in the UFC, Curtis Blaydes. While he certainly had to overcome a fair amount of adversity, he was still able to get the job done with a huge decision win that immediately turned him into a contender.

Of course, there are other names still in the mix at heavyweight before Josh Hokit can get a look in, but he will be facing another absolutely huge test at UFC Freedom 250 when he locks horns with Derrick Lewis, one of the greatest knockout artists that we have ever seen in mixed martial arts.

As per the official UFC.com rankings, Josh Hokit’s aforementioned win ensured that he finally made an appearance in the heavyweight rankings.

👏 📊 Josh Hokit goes from unranked to Top-5 UFC Heavyweight with a win over Curtis Blaydes.



Looks like he might be one fight away from a title shot. pic.twitter.com/KaBk7ZGny2 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 14, 2026

Josh Hokit appears in top 5 of UFC heavyweight rankings

C – Tom Aspinall

1 – Ciryl Gane

2 – Alexander Volkov

3 – Sergei Pavlovich

4 – Waldo Cortes Acosta

5 – Josh Hokit (NR)

6 – Serghei Spivac

6 – Curtis Blaydes (-1)

8 – Rizvan Kuniev (-1)

9 – Derrick Lewis (-1)

10 – Ante Delija (-1)

11 – Tyrell Fortune (-1)

12 – Marcin Tybura (-1)

13 – Tallison Teixeira (-1)

14 – Mick Parkin

15 – Shamil Gaziev (-2)

At the age of just 28, Hokit is incredibly young for this division – and you could make the argument that he’s showcasing the kind of speed that we have only seen from a handful of other heavyweights in recent history, including the champion Tom Aspinall.

While his persona may not be for everyone, a big win at the White House could really vault him into the stratosphere in terms of his potential star power. There are no guarantees with these power punchers, but it will be exciting to see how the story unfolds.

As for Blaydes, it’s a case of going back to the drawing board once again and figuring out where he can improve in this ever-changing heavyweight landscape.