Ronda Rousey Reveals $40K MVP Minimum Purse, Takes Direct Aim at UFC’s Fighter Pay Model

Ronda Rousey has announced that the minimum earnings for any fighter on the MVP card will be $40,000.

Ever since MVP and Netflix announced the Rousey vs. Gina Carano super fight, “Rowdy” has been blasting UFC leadership, criticizing the promotion for low fighter pay.

While most new UFC fighters earn $12,000 to show up and $12,000 to win, MVP’s base pay for its first MMA event is four times higher than the UFC’s.

The May 16 MVP card features big names like Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou, Philipe Lins, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry. The event is set up as a triple headliner, with all six top-billed fighters expected to earn significantly higher purses.

Image: @MostVpromotions/X

Ronda Rousey announces min. Purse for any fighter on the MVP MMA card is $40,000

According to Ronda Rousey, even undercard fighters will make at least $40,000. The number provided by the UFC Hall of Famer is an estimated payout, and more information about how much each fighter is getting paid, including bonuses and other details, will be disclosed after the event. During a recent presser for her upcoming bout, she said:

“I think it’s really important that we raise the ceiling, but also that we raise the floor. And one thing that is really important in this fight is the absolute minimum that anybody will walk away with, even if they don’t have a big, long record and even if they lose, is $40K. If you fight three times in a year, that’s much more than a living wage, and that’s something the UFC cannot say.”

Rousey added:

“I hope that everybody sitting here is getting the biggest payday of their career… And after this event, I hope we can raise that ceiling higher and higher and higher, until it is on par with the highest-level boxers, because that is where the holy grail for us is. This is just the beginning.”

Check out Ronda Rousey’s comments below:

Ronda Rousey announces the minimum purse for any fighter on the MVP MMA card will be $40,000.



“If you fight 3 times a year, that is much more than a living wage. That’s something the UFC cannot say.” pic.twitter.com/PqyUZwq47S — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 15, 2026

If what Ronda Rousey claims is true, then Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is not only exposing the UFC’s low fighter pay but also setting an example by compensating its athletes more generously, a move that could attract more fighters to the MVP banner.

At the same time, following the UFC’s massive Paramount deal, while bonuses have been increased and some fighters say they’ve secured improved contracts, there’s still no clear indication of higher base pay for newer fighters entering the promotion.