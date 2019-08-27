Henry Cejudo Takes Shot At Dominick Cruz’s Dog In Latest Callout

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo continues to call out fighters to bend the knee to him. His latest callout is for former UFC bantamweight king, Dominick Cruz.

Taking to his Instagram, Cejudo posted a video reading a story to his UFC belts and asking for an easy fight.

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo says in the video. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.

“Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you,” he continued. “I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world when you’re not even the best out of the state of Arizona. Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favour and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. Oh, and one last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

Cejudo has been calling out multiple opponents for his next fight. However, he is currently sidelined with an injury and UFC president, Dana White, says he must defend the flyweight title next or be stripped of it. So, his next fight will most likely be a rematch against Joseph Benavidez, a fight “Triple C” controversially lost via split decision.

As for Dominick Cruz, he has not fought since he lost his title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. Since then, he has been out with injuries, but was supposed to fight John Lineker earlier this year, before an injury sidelined the former champ once again.

Would you be interested in seeing Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz?