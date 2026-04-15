Conor McGregor Is Coming Back to Knock People Out for Money

As July approaches, former UFC double champ Conor McGregor has shared fresh training photos, signaling to fans that he’s eager to come back to the octagon to compete.



After a five-year hiatus, McGregor is now rumored to make his much-anticipated return during International Fight Week at UFC 329 on July 11. The fighter lineup for this numbered event has not been revealed yet, and fans might have to wait for UFC 328 to get over for more fight news.



Meanwhile, McGregor, the most tested fighter in 2026, is going all out during training sessions, as the clips uploaded on his social media suggest. In a recent post, he shared photos of himself putting in pad work, giving fans a glimpse of what is going on behind the scenes. “The Notorious” captioned the post:

“I’m coming back to do what I do. Knock people out for my money.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

I’m coming back to do what I do. Knock people out for my money. pic.twitter.com/GZ9aYxbXNI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2026

Who will Conor McGregor fight when he finally returns?

If Conor McGregor finally returns to the octagon in 2026, there are many exciting opponents on the table already who would love to throw down with the Irishman.

Former champion Max Holloway has shown interest in running it back with “The Notorious” and is also game to move up to 170 pounds to make that happen.

BMF kingpin Charles Oliveira would also love to lock horns with McGregor. Other than Holloway and Oliveira, a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is what many fans want to witness.



Paddy Pimblett, who wants to fight in July, could also be a potential opponent for the Irishman and lastly, if Michael Chandler dismantles Mauricio Ruffy on June 14 at the White House, snaps his losing skid, once again calls out McGregor and is game to return to the octagon in less than four weeks, that would be the perfect fight to make to conclude the TUF 31 saga.

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor is not happening. [Image via @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Check out Dana White’s most recent update on Conor McGregor by clicking on this link.