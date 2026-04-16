UFC Contender: “Justin Gaethje Is Being Sent to the Slaughter at the White House”

A UFC contender believes the promotion is making a mistake sending Justin Gaethje to fight Ilia Topuria on June 14.

The UFC Freedom 250 event, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, takes place on the South Lawn of the White House, and the lightweight title unification bout between champion Topuria and current and two-time interim champion Gaethje will headline the event.

[Image via UFC]

The oddsmakers, most fans, and analysts already believe that “El Matador” will knock “The Highlight” out cold and compel him to retire. Topuria, on the other hand, has also predicted a Round 1 knockout.

Colby Covington believes Justin Gaethje is Being Sent to the Slaughter on June 14

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington, who was left out of the White House event, shared his thoughts on the June 14 headlining bout and other fights. “Chaos” believes the UFC is making a major mistake by pitting American fighters against prime champions and top contenders from other countries during the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations.

He said:

“It is the celebration of the 250th birthday of the greatest country on God’s green earth, America. You think there will be more American fighters on it from top to bottom. You think there would maybe be some favorable matches for the Americans, but Justin Gaethje is being sent to the slaughter at the White House. I mean, Topuria is the best fighter on the planet right now. No one can dispute that. He is just finishing these guys like Holloway, Volkanovski, and Oliveira. He is just on another level, and he is in his prime, and Gaethje is on his way down… They did not put the best American fighters on the card.”

Check out Colby Covington’s comments about Justin Gaethje below:

Colby Covington: "Gaethje Is Being Sent to the Slaughter at the White House" 🏛️🇺🇸🥊



I acknowledged that Topuria is currently the "best fighter on the planet," citing his recent trail of destruction through Volkanovski, Holloway, and Oliveira.



sending a veteran like Gaethje into… pic.twitter.com/zIcNOgCeZc — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 15, 2026

Colby Covington also added that the UFC’s decision to match a 39-year-old Michael Chandler, currently on a three-fight losing skid, against a fresh and vicious knockout artist like Mauricio Ruffy on June 14 is yet another matchmaking blunder for the White House card.