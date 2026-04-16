PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights

Emanating from SSE Arena in Northern Ireland, PFL Belfast delivered a loaded fight card in the Emerald Isle, headlined by a high-stakes lightweight class between Jay-Jay Wilson and the undefeated Darragh Kelly.

Originally, Paul Hughes was scheduled to square off against Wilson in the evening’s main event before an injury forced him to bow out of the bout. Instead, fans will see Kelly put his ‘O’ on the line as he looks to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. Kelly is coming off back-to-back submission victories to kick off his PFL run, while Wilson aims to bounce back following a decision loss against Archie Colgan in October.

In the co-main event, former UFC and Cage Warriors standout fighter Rhys McKee makes his Smart Cage debut when he faces Alex Lohore in a 176-pound catchweight bout.

PFL Belfast Main Card

Darragh Kelly vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohore

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tyson Pedro

PFL Belfast Preliminary Card

Chris Mixan vs. Eoin Sheridan

Caolan Loughran vs. Alan Philpott

Omran Chaaban vs. Chequina Noso Pedro

Ciaran Clarke vs. Dean Garnett

Pedro Carvalho vs. Sergio Cossio

David Martinez vs. Giannis Bachar

Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Don't blink!



Sean Gauci with a vicious right hand 👊#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/gKDUBKiTay — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of Round 1.

FIRST ROUND SUBMISSION 😱



Eoghan Masoliver with a spectacular first-round finish 💪#PFLBelfast | Thursday , April 16th | SSE Arena | Belfast, N. Ireland | LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 7PM EST | ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/oJcZhw7q2b — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 16, 2026

Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).