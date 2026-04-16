PFL Belfast: Kelly vs. Wilson – Full Results and Highlights
Emanating from SSE Arena in Northern Ireland, PFL Belfast delivered a loaded fight card in the Emerald Isle, headlined by a high-stakes lightweight class between Jay-Jay Wilson and the undefeated Darragh Kelly.
Originally, Paul Hughes was scheduled to square off against Wilson in the evening’s main event before an injury forced him to bow out of the bout. Instead, fans will see Kelly put his ‘O’ on the line as he looks to secure the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career. Kelly is coming off back-to-back submission victories to kick off his PFL run, while Wilson aims to bounce back following a decision loss against Archie Colgan in October.
In the co-main event, former UFC and Cage Warriors standout fighter Rhys McKee makes his Smart Cage debut when he faces Alex Lohore in a 176-pound catchweight bout.
PFL Belfast Main Card
- Darragh Kelly vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
- Rhys McKee vs. Alex Lohore
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tyson Pedro
PFL Belfast Preliminary Card
- Chris Mixan vs. Eoin Sheridan
- Caolan Loughran vs. Alan Philpott
- Omran Chaaban vs. Chequina Noso Pedro
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Dean Garnett
- Pedro Carvalho vs. Sergio Cossio
- David Martinez vs. Giannis Bachar
- Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).
- Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:55 of Round 1.
- Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).