Dominick Cruz Says Henry Cejudo Must Beat Him To Be GOAT

Everyone is looking at Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo as the next likely matchup for the UFC’s 135-pound title.

However, perhaps Cejudo could test himself against, arguably, the best the division has ever seen in Dominick Cruz? Recently, “The Dominator” was interviewed by ex-UFC heavyweight-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub on his “Food Truck Diaries” series. During the interview, Cruz mentioned his desire to fight Cejudo, and explained that, if “Triple C” wants to be considered the GOAT, he has to beat him first. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Well, I’m kind of in a Diaz situation, Nate Diaz situation, where I’m like, ‘You got Henry Cejudo calling me out, why would I want to fight anybody else?” Cruz asked. “He’s the title holder, he’s got an Olympic title and thinks he’s a ’25-pound and ’35-pound champion. That’s the guy to beat, and he wants to say that he’s the GOAT; you’ve got to beat me, bro.

“It’s plain, simple, period. It’s just like, let’s do this. I’m right here, I’m finally healthy. We’re both coming off shoulder surgery, we’re both from Arizona, we were both on the same national wrestling team. I know his style. I know everything about him, I know his background. I know how he grew up.”

Cejudo has been vamping up a potential matchup with former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo, who recently dropped down to bantamweight, ultimately losing his divisional debut to Marlon Moraes via controversial decision. While many believe Aldo truthfully won the fight, including UFC president Dana White, it sounds like Aldo could be next in line to challenge for the title.

Cruz believes that Cejudo is pushing hard for a fight with “Scarface” because he knows deep down a matchup between them likely wouldn’t go his way.

“Realistically, fighting me makes you the best in the division if you can beat me, but I think you know the truth; that’s why you’re going towards an Aldo that lost to Moraes, who you beat,” Cruz said.

“That gives some comfort, where you got me you could face, after a three-year layoff, where I’ve looked very good before in the past, and I fight a little unconventionally, but the way I see it is we’re both coming off shoulder surgery and so that makes this an even fight to have.”

The former 135-pound champ has dealt with injuries over the past several years that have plagued his career. Most recently, Cruz underwent shoulder surgery and is gearing up to make his return to action in 2020. Should all remain well, Cruz is looking to fight sometime in the next six months.

“Within the next six months,” Cruz said. “I’m healthy. This year, I will fight as long as everything stays in line like it has, and I learned that a lot of what was stopping me has just been keeping focused on the now and not worrying about things you can’t control.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Cejudo and Cruz?