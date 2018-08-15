Domestic Violence Warrant Forthcoming For Andrea Lee’s Husband

UFC fighter Andrea Lee’s husband is in trouble again – and this time it’s much more serious.

Donny Aaron will face an arrest warrant on charges of false imprisonment and domestic violence battery. The incident allegedly happened late on August 4 and into August 5. The warrant was first confirmed by MyMMANews.com.

The Shreveport PD confirmed the “forthcoming” warrant to MMA Fighting. Spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite said the warrant would soon be issued today. The police incident report clarified that officers responded to a domestic incident involving two people who have been legally married with one child. Photographs of the incident were taken in order to chronicle the alleged attack.

The alleged incident resulted in Lee reportedly suffering an injury. The attack also allegedly involved a weapon.

MMA fighter Andy Nguyen lives with Aaron and Lee and was concerned because of a pattern of abuse. She issued a statement online detailing her experience. Nguyen confirmed she called the police after witnessing the incident. Aaron allegedly tried to choke Lee and burn her arm with a cigarette. Lee allegedly tried to escape into their daughter’s room after that. Nguyen said that Aaron’s father attempted to intervene.

She described a scene where Aaron was allegedly violent due to drugs:

“I opened up the door and was like ‘Donny, leave her alone. He looked like he was lost. He hadn’t slept in two days, he was drinking for two ******* days straight. I don’t know what he is on. “I’m backing up as he is coming towards me. Andrea was buttoning up her shorts and she was barefoot and ran out the back door.”

New Incident

Nguyen went on to detail her surprise at the incident. She also described the extent of Lee’s injuries.

Violence had been going on for years, she said, but she had never seen it:

“He was trying to choke her, but she was defending herself well. She didn’t get beat up bad. The police did take pictures of marks on her neck. Wasn’t bad this time. No black eyes or anything but he has hit her before. I just wasn’t there. He was my coach and my friend. This was the first time this was in [my] presence and I was not going to let this fly. “The domestic violence has been going on for years. I just never saw it. I didn’t call the cops until it got physical and I couldn’t do nothing anymore,”

Nguyen said she couldn’t lose another friend to domestic violence on social media:

Already lost Maryellen Cano to #DomesticViolence I wasnt gonna lose another friend. pic.twitter.com/x0n2rpeERc — The CrAsian (@AndyTheCrAsian1) August 15, 2018

The Controversy Rages On

Aaron previously came under fire for his controversial tattoos involving Nazi symbols earlier this year. Lee was quick to vehemently defend her husband, but this is a bad look because of the alleged violence. He apologized profusely on social media yet refused to get his offensive tattoos covered or removed nonetheless.

Aaron is a multi-time offender who has spent time in prison. He was found guilty in 2009 of negligent homicide with a firearm after shooting a man, Ronald Jamison, and killing him. Aaron was arrested on a battery charge after allegedly another man while awaiting trial for the negligent homicide in 2007. Aaron was arrested for possession of drugs this February.

Lee is a promising young contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division thanks to her dangerous striking. The former kickboxing champion made her UFC debut in Chile this May, defeating Veronica Macedo.