Andrea Lee Reveals Whether Or Not Husband Will Cover Up Nazi Tattoos

Late last weekend the MMA world was besieged with the controversy of the Nazi tattoos that Donny Aaron, the husband of rising women’s flyweight contender Andrea Lee, posted online and her subsequent response to the issue.

“KGB” was met with the predictable online outcry labeling her a racist, a backlash she did absolutely nothing to quell when she called all those criticizing the tattoos “sensitive a** mofos. Aaron, who works alongside Lee in her corner for all her fights, took to social media with a well thought-out response, issuing what appeared to be a heartfelt apology apologizing for his younger, wilder days where he was incarcerated.

But he would not promise to have them removed nor covered up, causing the controversy to be an ongoing issue where Lee and her husband are continuously thrust into the space of being deemed racists. Lee recently addressed the issue on yesterday’s episode of the Slip N’ Dip podcast (via MMA Fighting), calling Aaron’s tattoos “embarrassing” while insisting she couldn’t “make him” remove or cover them up:

“I took a picture with my husband and he has some embarrassing tattoos” Lee said of the situation. “He has a swastika on his arm. He’s normally careful about posting pictures but he posted our lake pictures on Twitter and people zoomed in on his tattoos and saw the swastika and they started commenting and posting hateful stuff. He saw it immediately and he was upset and I saw it and everybody was turning on me because he’s my husband and I’m standing next to him so obviously I must be a racist and a Nazi. “When I met Donny, I asked him about the tattoos because I was curious as well and he told me his story and he was talking about how he changed. I even asked him why wouldn’t you cover them up? I felt the same way. Maybe you should cover them up but he says that it looks terrible already and it would just make it worse. I don’t know. I can’t make him do it. I can’t make him throw something on there. “I swear to y’all that neither one of us are racist. He just had a bad past obviously. He got it on his arm. He didn’t mean to put all that out for everyone to see and he certainly doesn’t want to ruin my career.”

Lee said that Aaron was considering ways to get the tattoos covered up, but only it didn’t look “trashier” than it already was:

“Actually, him and I just had the talk earlier” Lee said. “We were discussing it, trying to find someone who could cover it up and maybe make it look good, make it not look trashier than it already is. We’re gonna talk about it and see what happens.”

Finally, Lee revealed that she had talked to the UFC and they wouldn’t be cutting her for her husband’s tattoos, body art she said he got when she was only 12 years old:

“The UFC, we’ve talked to them to get everything smoothed over as well so I’m not gonna get cut, guys,” Lee said. “I don’t see why they should cut me over someone else’s – I was like 12 when he got those tattoos. I didn’t even know who he was then and when I came into the picture he was a completely changed person he just has it on his body still there.”