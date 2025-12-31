UFC London Card Reportedly Takes Shape With Middleweight Bout Slated For Mar. 21
The UFC London lineup is starting to come together.
The UFC has confirmed its annual stop in “The Big Smoke,” returning to the O2 Arena with a Fight Night event scheduled for March 21, 2026. The United Kingdom has remained a reliable market for the promotion, highlighted by this year’s London card becoming the highest-grossing Fight Night in UFC history, where Sean Brady submitted former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
According to a recent report from MMA journalist Alex Behunin, a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and hometown favorite Christian Leroy Duncan has been booked for UFC London.
While no additional fights have been officially announced for UFC London so far, the card is rumored to be topped by a potential title-eliminator clash between undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.
What Recent Form Do Roman Dolidze and Christian Leroy Duncan Carry Into UFC London?
Roman Dolidze last competed at UFC Vegas 109 in August, where he suffered a punishing fourth-round submission defeat to Anthony Hernandez, snapping his recent run of strong form. Before that setback, “The Caucasian” had put together a dominant three-fight stretch, securing victories over Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith.
The 37-year-old Georgian owns a 9–4 record inside the UFC, highlighted by stoppage victories over Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes, and Kyle Daukaus.
Meanwhile, Christian Leroy Duncan enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum after a second-round knockout victory over Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 111 in November. “CLD” is currently on a strong three-fight winning streak.
Duncan’s most recent loss came at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Gregory Rodrigues. The 30-year-old Englishman owns a decent 6–2 record in the Octagon, with five of those victories coming by way of finishes.