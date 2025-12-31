UFC London Card Reportedly Takes Shape With Middleweight Bout Slated For Mar. 21

The UFC London lineup is starting to come together.

The UFC has confirmed its annual stop in “The Big Smoke,” returning to the O2 Arena with a Fight Night event scheduled for March 21, 2026. The United Kingdom has remained a reliable market for the promotion, highlighted by this year’s London card becoming the highest-grossing Fight Night in UFC history, where Sean Brady submitted former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

LONDON IS CALLING 🤩 🇬🇧



We're back at @TheO2 on March 21 for #UFCLondon… register your interest NOW!



🔗 https://t.co/slZM2gosSA pic.twitter.com/ZBs2KP55Cj — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 5, 2025

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Alex Behunin, a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and hometown favorite Christian Leroy Duncan has been booked for UFC London.

While no additional fights have been officially announced for UFC London so far, the card is rumored to be topped by a potential title-eliminator clash between undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.

What Recent Form Do Roman Dolidze and Christian Leroy Duncan Carry Into UFC London?

Roman Dolidze last competed at UFC Vegas 109 in August, where he suffered a punishing fourth-round submission defeat to Anthony Hernandez, snapping his recent run of strong form. Before that setback, “The Caucasian” had put together a dominant three-fight stretch, securing victories over Marvin Vettori, Kevin Holland, and Anthony Smith.

Roman Dolidze defeats Kevin Holland by TKO after Holland couldn't continue due to a rib injury. #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/SapSMzowQH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2024

The 37-year-old Georgian owns a 9–4 record inside the UFC, highlighted by stoppage victories over Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes, and Kyle Daukaus.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 15: Roman Dolidze of Georgia reacts after a middleweight fight against Marvin Vettori of Italy during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Christian Leroy Duncan enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum after a second-round knockout victory over Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 111 in November. “CLD” is currently on a strong three-fight winning streak.

CHRISTIAN LEROY DUNCAN WITH A MASSIVE FINISH AT #UFCVEGAS111 💥 pic.twitter.com/dyWlqXJDrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2025

Duncan’s most recent loss came at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Gregory Rodrigues. The 30-year-old Englishman owns a decent 6–2 record in the Octagon, with five of those victories coming by way of finishes.