Christian Leroy Duncan KOs Marco Tulio with Spectacular Spinning Back Fist – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Christian Leroy Duncan delivered one of the most brutal knockouts of 2025 in his main card opener against Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 111.

Duncan came out aggressive almost immediately and caught Tulio with a clean spinning elbow that busted open the bridge of his opponent’s nose. With less than a minute to go in the first round, ‘CLD’ overswung, allowing Tulio to score a late takedown.

However, it was Duncan who would end the round in a dominant position, taking Tulio’s back and fishing for a late submission.

Standing his ground in the second round, Tulio appeared to catch ‘CLD’ with a shot that caused some blood to leak out from Duncan’s left eye. It was noticeably impacting Duncan, who was repeatedly wincing and attempting to wipe his eye. A replay later revealed that it was a jab from Tulio that caused the damage, not an eye poke.

Despite the setback, Duncan never backed down, delivering a booming spinning back fist that wobbled Tulio. With his opponent compromised, ‘CLD’ moved in and connected with a brutal right hand that put Tulio down and out.

Official Result: Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marco Tulio via KO (right hand) at 3:20 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 111:

CHRISTIAN LEROY DUNCAN WITH A MASSIVE FINISH AT #UFCVEGAS111 💥 pic.twitter.com/dyWlqXJDrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2025

FUCK! that was brutal Christian Leroy Duncan puts Marco Tulio to sleep!#UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/5NQ6jsrcvl — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) November 9, 2025

Il est terrifiant 😱

Christian Leroy Duncan s'impose par KO au deuxième round



📺 Regardez l’#UFCVegas111 EN DIRECT sur 🇫🇷 RMC Sport 1 et sur 🇧🇪 VOOSport World pic.twitter.com/hz5N0YRIYF — UFC France (@UFCFRA) November 9, 2025