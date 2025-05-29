Undisputed Light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has picked fellow Russian Artem Vakhitov to win in the main event of Glory 100 against Rico Verhoven for the Glory Heavyweight title, in what will be a showdown between the two most excellent technicians in the promotion’s heavyweight classes. The undisputed boxing champion explained his reason for his decision in the following:

“Current and great champion Rico Verhoeven against Artem Vakhitov, who loves challenges, who has amazing technique, who has huge heart, and who wants to be the new champion. I believe that this fight will be amazing fight. And I believe in Artem Vakhitov’s skills.”

With one of the most technically skilled Soviet-style boxers in the sport today backing one of the most technically skilled kickboxers in Vakhitov, it’s no surprise that Bivol would pick his fellow technically skilled Russian to best the Dutch technical giant, Rico Verhoeven.

Artem Vakhitov has a chance to prove himself as the most outstanding technician in kickboxing today.

The Russian striker has had quite the journey from being banned from the promotion due to the Russia-Ukraine war, having a fast stint in MMA, and nearly fighting for the UFC. Now making a glorious return against the baddest and baddest opponent any man can ask for, the generational great in Rico Verhoeven. Not just an epic return home but a victory that would make him the pound-for-pound king should he win.