Rumor Report: Rico Verhoeven’s GLORY 100 Opponent to be Artem Vakhitov

Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov at GLORY 100 is the potential matchup. GLORY 100 is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2025, in the Netherlands. This milestone event is set to feature the reigning GLORY Heavyweight Champion, Rico Verhoeven, in the main event. While his opponent has not been officially announced, there are rumors circulating that Artem Vakhitov could be stepping up to face Verhoeven. A source close to the bout suggests that talks are at an advanced stage, with an official announcement expected soon.

The GLORY heavyweight king Rico Verhoeven has dominated the heavyweight division in GLORY since 2013 with more than ten title defences to his name. Earlier in 2024, he won a single night 8-man tournament to add even more gold to his name. He is widely considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Artem Vakhitov was a devout pianist before taking up Muay Thai and Kickboxing. Russia’s Vakhitov is an intriguing opponent, as it would pit the dominant heavyweight champion against a former light heavyweight champion. Vakhitov has competed primarily in the light heavyweight division, where he has twice held the GLORY Light Heavyweight Championship and holds wins over Alex Pereira. He had won all of his MMA bouts by first-round TKO including a recent win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Now, it seems likely he will make his return to kickboxing at GLORY 100.

The GLORY 100 event will also feature an elimination round of the “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament. As the fight card approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of this rumored matchup. Will we see Rico Verhoeven vs. Artem Vakhitov?