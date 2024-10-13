Marital issues on display: Dmitry Bivol’s wife seen supporting Artur Beterbiev after his win

Ekaterina Bivol, the wife of former light heavyweight world champion, Dmitry Bivol was seen reacting happily following the latter’s undisputed title fight defeat to the unbeaten, Artur Beterbiev overnight in Saudi Arabia, after accusing the Russian puncher of domestic violence.

Headlining last night’s massive title fight with compatriot, Beterbiev overnight in the Middle East, Dmitry Bivol battled over the course of 12 rounds with his fellow gold holder, to a controversial and much-debated majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 116-112) — dropping his championship and his unbeaten record as a boxer to boot.

Battling well in the later rounds against the undefeated world champion, Beterbiev, Bivol has already been lined up for a title rematch with the now-undisputed titleholder according to broker, Turki Alalshikh.

Ekaterina Bivol celebrates Dmitry Bivol’s loss to Artur Beterbiev

However, in the aftermath of his close judging loss to Beterbiev, Bivol’s wife, Ekaterina Bivol posted footage of herself celebrating her husband’s defeat — before confirming plans to take him to court, after previously accusing him of domestic abuse.

Dmitry Bivol’s wife Kate Bivol celebrating Artur Beterbiev’s win over her husband tonight after her well documented marital issues 😲👀



With his victory over Bivol, Beterbiev — flanked by Chechen head of State, Ramzan Kadyrov in the ring overnight following his victory, improved his undefeated record to 21-0 with his decision win, adding the former to a winning spree containing names including Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, Joe Smith Jr., Enrico Kolling, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk to name a few.

And following his defeat, Bivol claimed that he did his “job” against Beterbiev, before congratulating the new undisputed champion.

“I am a warrior,” Dmitry Bivol explained. “I have no explanation because it looks like excuses. I am a warrior. I don’t know, I did my job but I felt like I could do better but it was just the opinion of some judges. Congratulations to Artur (Beterbiev). He is powerful, very powerful. I have a bruise from my hand, he hit it and it was so hard.”