Rico Verhoeven remains hopeful on future fight with Francis Ngannou: ‘It’s on the radar’

GLORY Kickboxing star, Rico Verhoeven has not given up the ghost on a future super fight with ex-UFC champion, Francis Ngannou — particularly amid claims talks have taken place in the last year for a mega meeting of the knockout duo.

Verhoeven, the current GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion, has competed just once in mixed martial arts competition, 10 years ago, in fact.

And prevailing in his sole outing in the cage, the Dutch striking sensation landed a victory in the opening round via knockout against Viktor Bogutzki in a main event showdown in Romania.

As for Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight kingpin made his first outing in the PFL SmartCage back in October of last year, stopping Brazilian finisher, Renan Ferreira with a brutal barrage of ground strikes to clinch the inaugural super fights heavyweight championship.

However, yet to be booked for his sophomore outing with the promotion amid links to a third venture to the squared circle in a professional boxing return, Batie native, Ngannou has been continually linked with a showdown with Verhoeven.

Rico Verhoeven plays up future fight with Francis Ngannou

And set for a summer return to competition, Verhoeven told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned tonight that he is still hopeful of meeting with Camernoonian berserker, Ngannou in the future.

“It’s 100% on the radar,” Rico Verhoeven said of a fight with Francis Ngannou. “I recently saw an interview with Francis that it’s also on his radar… There are a lot of talks going on, and I’m excited for it… Let’s say we’re halfway. I’m always very positive.