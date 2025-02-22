Dmitry Bivol Scores Majority Decision Win Over Artur Beterbiev to Capture Undisputed Gold: Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 Highlights

Dmitry Bivol got his revenge.

Returning to Riyadh four months after his somewhat controversial majority decision loss to Artur Beterbiev, Bivol left Saudi Arabia this time around as the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world.

Bivol and Beterbiev went another 12 full rounds with the latter controlling much of the action with his relentless pressure and signature overhand right. However, it was Bivol who landed the more significant strikes, particularly towards the beginning and the end of the fight.

Beterbiev got off to a relatively slow start before starting to heat up in the third and fourth rounds. Before long, the defending champ started to slow down, allowing Bivol to unleash a bevy of brutal combinations hidden behind his jab which did a good job of stifling Beterbiev’s offense in the later rounds.

After going the distance once again, the judges delivered the exact same scorecard they did the first time around, but with a different result, much to the delight of the live crown at AMD Arena.

Official Result: Dmitry Bivol def. Artur Beterbiev via majority decision (114-114, 116-112, 115-113) to win the undisputed light heavyweight world championship.

check out highlights from Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2:

Artur Beterbiev & Dmitry Bivol after 12 Rounds of boxing. #BeterbievBivol2pic.twitter.com/U5c7jw5PYF — 001Sports (@001Sports_) February 22, 2025