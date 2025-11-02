Division Chaos Looms as Jiri Prochazka Opens Door to Middleweight Move Following Alex Pereira’s Heavyweight Pursuit

Jiri Prochazka has acknowledged his willingness to explore a middleweight campaign if Alex Pereira vacates the light heavyweight title for a potential heavyweight superfight against Jon Jones, creating uncertainty about the division’s immediate future. The former light heavyweight champion made the statement during an appearance at Oktagon 79 in Brno, Czechia, speaking with Patrick McCorry about his career trajectory following recent developments at the top of the light heavyweight ranks.

Jiri Prochazka On a potential move to Middleweight

Jiri Prochazka is open to a move to Middleweight IF Pereira moves up for a potential Heavyweight title fight that could stall the division #Oktagon79 #UFC pic.twitter.com/kD8gEUlGpi — Patrick McCorry (@Patrick_McCorry) November 1, 2025

“Cutting to 205 lbs is not a problem. I think dropping to 185 lbs. would be really something. I believe I can make it with my body because I know my body well, so I can make it. But it depends, I first want to bring the title to Czech Republic, light heavyweight title.”

The Czech athlete Prochazka’s comments come as Pereira has signalled a strong desire to move up two weight classes to compete at heavyweight. The Brazilian reclaimed his light heavyweight title at UFC 320 on October 4, dismissing Magomed Ankalaev with a first-round knockout in just 80 seconds.

Despite holding the belt, Pereira quickly expressed interest in pursuing a heavyweight showdown, particularly a potential matchup with Jon Jones at a UFC event tentatively scheduled for the White House on June 14, 2026. UFC president Dana White has shown hesitation about the move.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For Prochazka, the scenario presents a crossroads. The 32-year-old Czech fighter currently ranks number one in the light heavyweight division following his dramatic third-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320, the same event where Pereira reclaimed the title. His willingness to cut weight to middleweight represents a notable development given that Prochazka has competed exclusively at light heavyweight during his UFC tenure. He is the top contender of the division but has already lost twice to ‘Poatan.’

The light heavyweight landscape has experienced considerable volatility over the past eighteen months. Pereira won the title in November 2023, defending it three times before losing the belt to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March 2025. Prochazka fell to Pereira in both prior meetings, once in 2023 and again in their 2024 rematch at UFC 303.

The division currently features rising contender Carlos Ulberg, who has constructed a nine-fight winning streak and positioned himself as a leading candidate for title contention should Pereira depart. Ulberg has indicated his preference for facing Pereira rather than competing for a vacant belt, though he maintains confidence in his readiness for championship-level competition.

If Prochazka moves to middleweight, he would enter a division presently governed by Khamzat Chimaev, who captured the title at UFC 319 in August 2025 with a dominant unanimous decision performance over Dricus du Plessis. The middleweight ranks include established contenders such as Nassourdine Imavov, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya, presenting a competitive environment for a light heavyweight veteran attempting to navigate a new weight class.