Dillon Danis’ UFC 229 Brawl Suspension Extended By NSAC

Dillon Danis’ suspension for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl has been extended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

At a hearing in Las Vegas today, the commission decided that the temporary suspensions for Danis, and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov would be extended until a disciplinary hearing. That hearing is expected to take place in either December or January.

Conor McGregor’s training partner Danis was at the center of the post-fight controversy at October’s UFC 229. After McGregor was submitted by Khabib in the fourth round, the UFC champ lept into the crowd to attack Danis. The Bellator fighter supposedly called him a religious slur, which he has denied. Witnesses say he did, in fact, levy the slur at Khabib.

Danis, Tukhugov, and Nurmagomedov did not appear today. Two other Khabib associates, Rizvan Magomedov and Esedulla Emiragaev, were also on the agenda at the hearing. Nurmagomedov’s teammates scaled the Octagon to assault McGregor. “The Notorious” appeared to throw the first punch in the melee, however. Magomedov was detained by Las Vegas police. He was released when McGregor refused to press charges. Emiragaev was shown allegedly hitting McGregor in the brawl.

But those two cases were not specifically discussed at the commission hearing today. The focus was on Danis, Tukhugov, and Nurmagomedov. If they do not appear at the December or January hearing, they will be given punishments in their absence.

Repercussions

Despite a nefarious set of circumstance, Danis’ scope has grown in the month after UFC 229. That’s no surprise considering the amount of heat McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov received when McGregor attacked Khabib’s bus before UFC 229 in a scene UFC cameras caught on tape.

Yet it is Tukhugov who may have been hit the hardest by the fallout of the brawl. He was scheduled to fight McGregor’s longtime teammate Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton but got removed after his actions. He’s also the only one competing on the UFC roster. Danis is in Bellator and Nurmagomedov is in PFL.

Dana White revealed after the brawl that anyone involved in the melee would be released from the UFC. Tukhugov is obviously the only one that statement can affect, but as of today, he is still in the UFC.