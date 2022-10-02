Patricio Pitbull earned a hard-fought win to snap Adam Borics’ winning run in the main event of Bellator 286.

The reigning three-time Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull took on Adam Borics in the headlining bout at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. Borics was looking to extend his four-fight win streak and capture the gold by defeating the grizzled veteran.

Borics started things off trying to find his range whereas Pitbull remained the more composed and less active fighter early. Pitbull countered Borics’ flying knee attempt with a left hook mid that connected mid-air to send the Hungarian down to the mat. He made good use of his low kicks to bruise up Borics’ lead leg. Borics connected with a flying knee in the third round but could not capitalize as he got out grappled thereon.

Patricio Pitbull defeated Adam Borics after going the distance by unanimous decision.

Below, catch the highlights from Adam Borics vs. Patricio Pitbull