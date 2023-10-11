Dillon Danis showed off some of his pro wrestling skills during Wednesday’s Misfits Boxing open workout.

Danis, who is scheduled to step into the squared circle for a co-main event grudge match with social media star Logan Paul, was in attendance at the open workouts ahead of ‘The PRIME Card’ on Saturday night. However, instead of offering onlookers a glimpse at his striking skills, Danis instead opted to show off his acrobatic skills by performing a few wrestling moves inside the ring.

With an assist from UFC middleweight fighter Phil Hawes, Danis delivered his take on wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy’s patented Swanton Bomb.

The pro wrestling moves were likely nothing more than Dillon Danis taking a shot at Logan Paul who is currently signed with the WWE and has appeared at multiple major events for the organization in recent years.

Dillon Danis Puts His BJJ Moves on Display Ahead of Boxing Match

Danis was also seen slamming Hawes to the mat multiple times while locking in joint locks, chokes, and at one point, an omoplata. Of course, none of these moves will be legal when he steps into the ring this weekend leaving those in attendance quite confused by the showing.

Perhaps Dillon Danis showing off his grappling skills at the open workout lends to Brendan Schaub’s belief that should things start to go sour for the BJJ specialist, he could choose to simply choke out Logan Paul in the middle of the boxing ring.

Danis has been nothing short of unpredictable in the weeks building up to his fight with Logan Paul, leading many to expect utter chaos when (and if) he actually steps into the ring. Danis will be competing for the first time in more than four years, having last competed under the Bellator banner in June 2019.