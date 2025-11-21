Irrelevant Dillon Danis Has “Never won a fight in his life” According to Former UFC Contender

Colby Covington refuses to give Dillon Danis the time of day.

Danis made headlines once again after he was involved in a viral scuffle at UFC 322 just as the main card was kicking off on pay-per-view. During the live broadcast, a commotion could be seen behind Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier, leading many on social media to wonder what the hell was going on.

It didn’t take long for video footage to surface, revealing that Danis was in the middle of a violent brawl that saw him taking on multiple members of Islam Makhachev’s team.

Dillon Danis just got his ass beat in the crowd at UFC 322. 😭 #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/cZ5NtOe7nc — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) November 16, 2025



Though media outlets were quick to report on Danis’ latest shenanigans, Covington isn’t interested in giving Conor McGregor’s former BJJ coach the time of day.

“Can’t pay attention to anything that guy does,” Covington told The Schmo in a recent interview. “He’s not relevant, he has never won a fight in his life. I don’t pay attention to the circus sideshow.”



While it’s not often that we can wholeheartedly agree with one of Covington’s statements, calling Danis a “circus sideshow” is a bit ironic, considering ‘Chaos’ made a career for himself by associating with U.S. President Donald Trump and becoming the UFC’s unofficial spokesman for the ‘MAGA’ movement.

Danis earned himself a lifetime ban from UFC events following the incident at UFC 322. Meanwhile, Covington is looking to jump back inside the Octagon as early as January.

After rumors started to swirl that the former interim champion had quietly retired from the fight game, Covington revealed that he plans to be part of the UFC’s highly anticipated event at the White House this summer, but plans on taking a “tune-up fight” in the early part of 2026.