Video: Dillon Danis Ejected from UFC 322 as Chaotic Ringside Brawl Erupts in Crowd

A massive brawl broke out at UFC 322 on Saturday night, and (surprise, surprise) Dillon Danis was at the center of it.

Just as the main card was kicking off on pay-per-view, there was some commotion going on behind the commentary trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier. It didn’t take long for everyone watching at home to determine that a fight had broken out in the crowd.

It’s certainly not the first time fists have flown among UFC attendees, but this time, the brawl featured a few notable names.

Reportedly, in the middle of it all was Danis, who found himself going toe-to-toe with members of Team Khabib, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov, among others.

Dillon Danis throws hands with Islam Makhachev’s crew at UFC 322

It’s unclear who or what instigated the brawl, but it is clear that things got heated fast, with dozens of bodies, chairs, and fists flying. Before long, the fracas spilled into press row, where UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell tried to calm things down.

Danis was ultimately escorted out of Madison Square Garden before order was restored and the event moved on without further interruption.