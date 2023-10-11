Planning an eventual Octagon landing in the future, Bellator MMA grappler, Dillon Danis has offered to make a short-notice debut in the promotion at UFC 294 next weekend – offering to fight the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Danis, who is set for his combat sports return this weekend in Manchester, takes on the outspoken podcast host and professional wrestler, Logan Paul in a professional boxing debut for the New Jersey native.

Sidelined since 2019, Danis holds a 2-0 professional mixed martial arts record, boasting back-to-back submission victories in two outings at the welterweight limit under the Bellator MMA banner.

For Chimaev, the Chechen-born contender has been sidelined since September of last year, most recently submitting Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke submission win.

And expected to his year-long hiatus next weekend in the co-main event of UFC 294, Chimaev has seen a scheduled middleweight clash with one-time title chaser, Paulo Costa thrown into jeopardy after the Brazilian underwent a surgical procedure just three weeks ago to address a bursitis infection in his elbow.

Dillon Danis offers to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next week

UFC CEO, Dana White has confirmed that a search for a potential replacement opponent for Costa is underway, in a bid to keep the undefeated Chimaev on the card. And according to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Danis, he would be free next weekend to make a Middle East trip and Octagon bow against Chimaev.

“I’m free next week @danawhite give me Khamzat Chimaev,” Dillon Danis posted on his official X account.

I’m free next week @danawhite give me Khamzat Chimaev. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 11, 2023

Atop UFC 294 to boot, an initially scheduled headliner between champion, Islam Makhachev and former titleholder, Charles Oliveira has also been shelved overnight, with the latter suffering a laceration to his eyebrow overnight, ruling him from proceedings.

As a result, Russian favorite, Makhachev will now match up with undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a championship rematch on just 10 days’ notice next weekend at the Etihad Arena.

Would you like to see Dillon Danis make a UFC debut against Khamzat Chimaev?