Following the stunning reshuffle of next weekend’s UFC 294 title fight headliner between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, the slated co-headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa is now in firm jeopardy of being cancelled as well, with Dana White confirming a search is underway for replacement opponents after Paulo Costa revealed he underwent surgery just three weeks ago.

Overnight, UFC CEO, White confirmed that former lightweight champion, Oliveira was forced to withdraw from next weekend’s UFC 294 championship rematch with Makhachev, after suffering a nasty laceration over his right eyebrow during the final sparring session of his camp, after an inadvertent clash of heads.

As a result, undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski will replace Oliveira on short-notice next weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on Makhachev in a rematch of their February main event in Australia, with lightweight spoils on the line to boot.

First sharing the Octagon in Perth at the beginning of this year, Volkanovski suffered his first promotional loss in a unanimous decision defeat to Makhachev, and had campaigned tirelessly for a championship rematch with the Russian at UFC 300 next year.

And according to promotional leader, White, the slated co-main event between Chimaev and Costa has been cast into further jeopardy after the latter revealed he underwent a surgical procedure to address bursitis infection in his elbow – just three weeks ago.

Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in serious jeopardy

While the Brazilian has yet to be officially confirmed as out of his set fight with Chimaev, White confirmed how promotional brass had explored “a couple” potential replacement if needs be, to replace the former middleweight title challenger.

“Hopefully, within a couple of hours, I’ll have an answer for you,” Dana White told assembled media after the Contender Series last night.

