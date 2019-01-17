Dillon Danis Epically Fails At Social Media Yet Again

Conor McGregor’s pal Dillon Danis was recently sent packing by Jake Shields on social media because of an attempt to troll the longtime veteran.

But while he was raked over the coals for it, he won’t give up on calling anyone and everyone out on social media thanks to his brash and outspoken style.

Such was the case this early this morning. Danis decided to troll Khabib Nurmagomedov using the ’10-year challenge’ craze going around on social media (via MMA Mania):

Khabib didn’t even have to fire back. Twitter account MMA TEAM DAGESTAN, which often posts news about Nurmagomedov, trolled Danis right back as a result:

1 hours challenge. pic.twitter.com/cNJF4XwB9m — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) January 17, 2019



And of course, you can’t forget this classic:

Brutal. It appears that Danis has been owned online yet again due to his nonstop trash talk. He was the catalyst for the post-fight brawl at UFC 229. Danis, Khabib, and McGregor are still awaiting their punishment.