Dillon Danis has had his disorderly conduct case in New Jersey delayed after the security personnel who removed him from the Beachcomber Bar and Grill was allegedly impersonating a police officer during the altercation.

According to court documents, Danis was involved in an altercation with a few patrons at the bar when officers intervened. Bizarrely, Danis said on Monday that the officers who arrested him only kept him in jail for 20 minutes, saying that they were fans of his.

Now, he is accusing the original security guard at the bar of impersonating a police officer just minutes before the actual officers arrived. He details the whole ordeal during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Danis says the whole incident began after he didn’t bring his ID and the bar’s staff got in his face and heated.

“I’m not allowed to move, so I’m standing on the boardwalk — I would have left,” Danis said. “But when you’re in those places, if you call an Uber, it takes an hour for them to come. They started saying some derogatory terms; I’m not going to bring them up.”

“They start going at everybody and I’m like, ‘Bro, come on.’ They bring a bunch of bartenders from inside, and it’s like nine people, and they surround me,” Danis continued. “So nine guys are around me, and I’m friggin’ on a leg brace. I just had surgery. I’m not allowed to turn my leg, so I can’t box. So then they all start circling me.”

Dillon Danis is a longtime training partner of UFC star Conor McGregor

Danis was seen on CCTV footage getting physical with one of the responding officers, but he thinks that the truth that will come out of his case will exonerate him from any wrongdoing.

Despite Danis’ comments to Helwani, he has a history of snapping in public. He was a key factor in the infamous post-fight brawl following Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and was arrested last year on charges of assaulting a Las Vegas police officer.

Danis hasn’t competed in the cage since 2019 due to lingering health issues.

What is your reaction to Dillon Danis’ explanation of his recent arrest in New Jersey?