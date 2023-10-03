In 2019, Dillon Danis appeared to be on the cusp of a successful mixed martial arts career.

After making a name for himself as a world-class BJJ specialist, Dillon Danis moved from the mat to the cage and scored back-to-back first-round submissions under the Bellator banner. Things appeared to be full steam ahead for Danis, but a series of devastating knee injuries derailed everything.

As a result, Danis found himself in an incredibly dark place. During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Danis revealed that during his recovery, Danis regularly drowned his sorrows with alcohol and contemplated whether or not his life was still one worth living.

“It got to the point where I didn’t know if I was going to be alive again,” Danis said. “There’s a lot of people with a lot more problems than me. You go from training, being so good, and then just sitting there in a cast, can’t move, don’t know if you’re ever going to be the same. Twice in the same year. You get into a dark place. You start drinking, you do bad things. And then all you do is just drink all day” (h/t MMA News).

Dillon Danis’ New Lease on Life

In recent years, Dillon Danis has seemingly found a new lease on life by becoming one of social media’s most prominent trolls. That reputation has landed him an opportunity to compete for the first time in more than four years on October 14. Danis is scheduled to make his boxing debut against WWE Superstar Logan Paul as part of Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester.

Determined to make the most of the opportunity, Danis put his skills to work by launching an all-out online attack on Paul and his fiancee, Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal. In August, Danis saw his social media numbers skyrocket as a result, with an insane two billion impressions and more than doubling his follower count. Unfortunately, Danis may have taken things a little too far, prompting Agdal to file a lawsuit against Danis for allegedly violating state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws.

Despite the pending litigation, everything continues to be full steam ahead when it comes to his clash with Logan Paul later this month.